Sports

NBA Playoffs game 2: Grizzlies-Lakers among the 3 games on the calendar

by admin
NBA Playoffs game 2: Grizzlies-Lakers among the 3 games on the calendar

Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs closes tonight with the remaining 3 games.

At half past one in the morning in Italy there is the match between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, with the yellow and purples ahead 1-0.

The same situation between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, with the guests taking the lead thanks to the super Jimmy Butler from game 1.

To close Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, with Jokic and his companions looking for the 2-0 after the clear affirmation in the first match.

