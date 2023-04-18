NBA playoffs, Golden State Warriors: first time down 0-2 in the Curry era

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

Golden State also loses game-2, Phila on 2-0

Sacramento keeps his nerve and also wins game-2 against the Golden State Warriors, moving up 2-0 in the series thanks to 24 points by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The defending champions trailed 0-2 in a playoff series for the first time since 2007, left alone by Draymond Green who was sent off in the fourth quarter for a stomp on the chest by Sabonis. In Philadelphia, the Sixers recover after a bad first half and go up 2-0 against Philadelphia with 33 points by Tyrese Maxey

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS-BROOKLYN NETS GARA-2 96-84 | The Sixers shrug off a bad first halfin which they also go down in double figures, with a recovery of a completely different level especially in the defensive half, holding the Nets to just 35 points in the final 24 minutes. An immediate timeout by Doc Rivers is needed after one minute of the third quarter for wake up the hostswho from then on pack a partial 20-5 and take control of the match going up 2-0 in the series

The Sixers' problems are almost all related to rather dull evening by James Hardenauthor of only 8 points with 3/13 shooting and 5 turnovers (while compensating with 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals), which his teammates have to remedy. Above all, he thinks about it Tyrese Maxey electric 33 points with 6/13 from long rangefollowed by double doubles from 20 points and 12 rebounds by Tobias Harris and that from 20 points, 19 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks by Joel Embiidwho shoots only 6/11 from the field but still controls the match