NBA playoffs, injury for Ja Morant: dynamics and news. VIDEO

Game 1 couldn’t have gone worse for the Memphis Grizzlies. In fact, not only does coach Taylor Jenkins’ team have lost game-1 against the Los Angeles Lakers 128-112immediately giving up home advantage in the series, but in all likelihood they lost also Ja Morant. The Memphis leader, who has already been struggling with a problem with his right hand for about ten days, after an attempted dunk on Anthony Davis’ head (moreover committing a foul in attack) he fell badly on the parquet, with his wrist having undergone an unnatural twist once you get to the ground. Morant in pain immediately ran to the locker room and was later spotted on the bench with a new hand bandage, but he was in no condition to take the field for the last 5:48 of the gameduring which the Grizzlies led by 31 punts by Jaren Jackson Jr. ei 22 of Desmond Bane (albeit with 6/18 shooting) they tried to resist, but without success.