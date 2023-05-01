Home » NBA playoffs, it’s still LeBron James against Steph Curry: the series is on Sky Sports
Sports

NBA playoffs, it’s still LeBron James against Steph Curry: the series is on Sky Sports

by admin
NBA playoffs, it’s still LeBron James against Steph Curry: the series is on Sky Sports

6/15

LEBRON VS STEPH: PREVIOUS PLAYOFFS | Curiously, the two faced each other more times in the playoffs than in the regular season: there are 22 post-season challenges between their teams, with the balance clearly in favor of Curry (15 wins against 7 for James). Individually James maintains the lead: 33 points, 11.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks on average on 48% from the field in 43.5 minutes, while Steph averages 25.4 points, 6 rebounds, 6.3 assists on 42.2% from the field and 39.7% from three in 38.7 minutes

See also  A small plane crash in Arkansas leaves five dead

You may also like

Inter, LuLa is back: Lukaku and Lautaro meet...

Jalonen takes two players from Třinec. He had...

Supermarkets, shopping malls, shops and exhibitions open on...

The champion leads the “Ken” Dingjin lottery to...

Media: Red Bull agree with Newey on new...

hypothesis Cristante in defense, Mourinho redesigns the team

Football: Rome; Kumbulla, ‘season finished in the worst...

Rugby, Challenge Cup: the final will be Toulon...

Champions League sprint: 6 teams in 6 points...

Football: Juventus; Milik, you can be wrong but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy