NBA playoffs: Jokic leads Denver into second round

The Denver Nuggets around superstar Nikola Jokic are in the second round of the NBA playoffs and meet Phoenix there. Trae Young saved the Atlanta Hawks.

Die Denver Nuggets have qualified for the second round of playoffs in the North American Basketball League NBA qualified. The best team of the main round of the Western Conference conquered the The Minnesota Timberwolves with 112:109 (48:47) and won the best-of-seven series 4:1 after victories. Superstar Nikola Jokic became the match winner.

The Serbian center scored five points in a row at 104:104 in the final minute, Jokic made the final score perfect on the free-throw line. With 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, the 28-year-old made his second triple-double in the playoffs. Jokic is one of three candidates for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, and the Serb has won it for the past two years MVP-Award won.

Phoenix Suns beat Los Angeles Clippers

The Nuggets meet the in the second round of the playoffs Phoenix Suns. The Suns also won their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers 4:1 after wins, with a 136:130 (61:70) home win, Phoenix made progress perfect. The Suns turned the game around in the third quarter, scoring 50 points. Devin Booker in particular delivered there: Booker scored 24 of his 47 points in that round.

Atlanta Hawks shorten against Boston Celtics

Die Atlanta Hawks Thanks to Trae Young, they prevented a playoff exit with a 119:117 (66:58) away win at the Boston Celtics reduced the Hawks in the series to 2:3. Young scored his team’s last 14 points, the playmaker hitting the winning three-pointer two seconds from time. Atlanta crowned the race to catch up after a twelve-point deficit with around five minutes to go.