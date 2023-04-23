NBA playoffs, LA Clippers Phoenix Suns game-4 100-112: result and highlights

Mission accomplished for the Phoenix Sunswho leave Los Angeles with the best result possible: two games and two wins to take on 3-1 in the series against the Clippers, with the possibility of closing the accounts already in race-5. However, this does not mean that it was easy: exactly like in race-3, the Clippers sell dearly by also touching +11 during the match, but they have to give up in a last quarter in which the Suns’ greatest talent emerges forcefully. Leading the Arizona team in a 49% team shooting night are the two superstars Kevin Durant (31 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists) and Devin Booker (30 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists)winning the fight on rebounds 61-42 (14 only in attack) thanks also to a surgical Chris Paul with 19 points, 9 assists and zero turnovers and Deandre Ayton’s 15+13. With four players of this caliber, it doesn’t even need anyone else to touch double digits, with Torrey Craig on 8, Josh Okogie on 6 and Bismack Biyombo on 3 rounding out the third straight win for the Sunsnow definitely in control of the series.