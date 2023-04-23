Home » NBA playoffs, LA Clippers Phoenix Suns game-4 100-112: result and highlights
Mission accomplished for the Phoenix Sunswho leave Los Angeles with the best result possible: two games and two wins to take on 3-1 in the series against the Clippers, with the possibility of closing the accounts already in race-5. However, this does not mean that it was easy: exactly like in race-3, the Clippers sell dearly by also touching +11 during the match, but they have to give up in a last quarter in which the Suns’ greatest talent emerges forcefully. Leading the Arizona team in a 49% team shooting night are the two superstars Kevin Durant (31 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists) and Devin Booker (30 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists)winning the fight on rebounds 61-42 (14 only in attack) thanks also to a surgical Chris Paul with 19 points, 9 assists and zero turnovers and Deandre Ayton’s 15+13. With four players of this caliber, it doesn’t even need anyone else to touch double digits, with Torrey Craig on 8, Josh Okogie on 6 and Bismack Biyombo on 3 rounding out the third straight win for the Sunsnow definitely in control of the series.

Westbrook gives everything, but the Clippers lose again without Leonard

I Clippers, still without Kawhi Leonard whose knee is still struggling with a nagging swelling as well as the long-term patient Paul George, have nothing to reproach themselves. Russell Westbrook in particular plays a leonine game, finishing with 37 points17/29 shooting, 3/6 from long range, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in 40 minutes and 27 seconds of pure competition, trying to drag the whole team along with him. Norman Powell, however, does not repeat the amazing 42-point game 3, making only 4 of the 15 shots attempted for 14 points, with only Terance Mann (13) and Eric Gordon (10) reaching double figures in an evening with 43.5% shooting. Now the Clippers find themselves cornered and with a talent deficit too large to hope for a comebackbut on a spirit level they really can end their season with no regrets.



Leonard can’t make it: out in game 4 with the Suns

