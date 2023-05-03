NBA playoffs, LeBron James crowns Anthony Davis: ‘His number 3 will be retired’

HIGHLIGHTS NBA

The Lakers win game-1, the Knicks go 1-1

The Lakers led by the couple Anthony Davis-LeBron James win game-1 at the Chase Center, immediately taking home factor in the series against the tired Golden State Warriors. The defending champions evened the score with a run of 14-0 in the fourth period, but did not have strength in the final to win the match. In New York, the Knicks take advantage of Jimmy Butler’s absence to tie the series against Miami, despite suffering until the end

NEW YORK KNICKS-MIAMI HEAT GARA-2 111-105 (SERIE 1-1) | In field is not Jimmy Butlerstruggling with the aftermath of the ankle sprain suffered in race-1, but the Knicks are still tied at the beginning of the last quarter against the combative Heat. Need a partial from 35-28 coming back from -6 in the last 12 minutes to find the tie in the series, thanking a four-point play by Jalen Brunson

The Knicks leader plays a bad first half with 7 points and 1/6 shooting and he also seems to be struggling with an ankle problem that limits him a lot, but he shrugs off difficulties at the most important moment to equalize at 93, then scoring again from the arc to give his team a 5-point lead. There are 30 of his points in the end (23 in the second half alone with 9/13 shooting) finishing with 6/10 from long range