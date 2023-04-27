NBA Playoffs: Match Point Warriors! Stephen Curry leads Dubs to victory

17
The Golden State Warriors won a tight Game 5 at the Sacramento Kings, earning two match points. The New York Knicks won the first round series in the playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1.
Cleveland Cavaliers (E4) – New York Knicks (E5) 95:106 (BOXSCORE), Serie: 1-4
- The Knicks are back! With another strong performance abroad, the 5-seed ended the series against Cleveland and is now awaiting the heat. For the Knicks, it was the first win of the playoff series since 2013, when it was still with Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler and Jason Kidd.
- A strong team effort ensured victory, led by Jalen Brunson (23), RJ Barrett (21) and Immanuel Quickley (19 from the bench). Especially on the boards (48:30) and the free-throw line (29:15) the Cavs were literally boiled.
- The Knicks had to cope with an injury to Big Man Julius Randle. He had delivered a good all-around game in the first half (13 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds), but then landed on Caris LeVert’s foot in a closeout 1:25 minutes before the break and twisted his ankle. His bad left ankle again! Randle had to get out.
- Center Mitchell Robinson (13 points, 18 rebounds, 3 blocks) jumped into the breach, who cleaned up the boards and clearly won the duel against Evan Mobley (6 and 9) – Patrick Ewing last had double-digit offensive rebounds for the Knicks picked up in 1994.
- After the first quarter, the Knickerbockers led by 7, after that the lead was mostly around 10 points until Darius Garland (21 points) reduced the lead to 84:90 with four quick points eight minutes before the end. But the Knicks are just incredibly strong mentally at the moment – and defensively a power. The Cavs then went four minutes without a point, and New York brought the game home in the final stages.
- For the Cavs, the end in round one is a bitter disappointment. While Donovan Mitchell’s stat line was still respectable in the end (28, 7 and 5), the Superstar never took control of the game. LeVert contributed 17 points.
NBA Playoffs: Die Stats-Leader bei Cavaliers vs. Knicks
|Category
|Cavaliers
|Knicks
|Points
|Donvoan Mitchell (28)
|Jalen Brunson (23)
|Rebounds
|Evan Mobley (9)
|Mitchell Robinson (18)
|Assists
|Donovan Mitchell (5)
|Julius Randle (6)
|Steals
|Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro (is 2)
|Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson (is 2)
|Blocks
|Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell (is 1)
|Mitchell Robinson (3)
Memphis Grizzlies (W2) – Los Angeles Lakers (W7) 116:99 (ANALYSE), Serie: 2-3
Milwaukee Bucks (E1) – Miami Heat (E8) 126:128 OT (BOXSCORE), Serie: 1-4
Miami bowls out the top seed! Here is the match report.
Sacramento Kings (W3) – Golden State Warriors (W6) 116:123 (BOXSCORE), Serie: 2-3
- Golden State has match point. Again it was a close affair, as in game 4 the dubs kept their nerves. Stephen Curry made it all clear with a cheeky Leger 22 seconds from the end, while the Warriors star was also fouled and scored +8. The Warriors fended off a final onslaught from the Kings, who just weren’t lucky from a distance. Curry recorded 31 points (12/25 FG), 8 assists, but also 5 turnovers in just under 42 minutes.
- The Kings started off really hot. De’Aaron Fox didn’t seem bothered by his finger injury at first, sinking three three-pointers in the first quarter. In general, the hosts were red hot with 8/12 from downtown. But that was to change as the game progressed: Only one was added in each of the following two sections, giving Golden State a 9-point lead.
- The Kings fought back through drives. Malik Monk kept putting pressure on the Warriors defense and by mid-period the hosts were down to -1 again. After that, the Warriors always had an answer. Sometimes it was a jump shot by Klay Thompson, sometimes a jump shot by Andrew Wiggins. Thompson in particular played an important role in the first half, when he scored 9 points in a row (3 three-pointers) and thus gave Golden State the lead, which they never gave up.
- After a hot start, Sacramento only hit 2/23 from long range in the final 36 minutes and just couldn’t find their rhythm. This also applied to Fox (24, 9/25, 9 assists), who kept grimacing in pain. Domantas Sabonis (21, 10 rebounds) set up a double-double, Monk scored 14 of his 21 points (6/14 FG, 8/10 FT) in the fourth quarter.
- For the Warriors, Kevon Looney was once again the secret hero, the center had 4 points, 22 rebounds (7 offensive) and 7 assists. Thompson marked 25 points (5/11 3P), Wiggins came to 20. Draymond Green did not start again, this time appearing as an unusual scorer. 21 points (8/10 FG) and 7 assists were noted.
- The Warriors thus have the chance to end the series on Saturday night. Tip-off is 2 a.m. in San Francisco.
- For Golden State, it is the 28th consecutive playoff series with at least one away win – an NBA record extended.
NBA Playoffs: Die Stats-Leader bei Kings vs. Warriors
|Category
|Kings
|Warriors
|Points
|De’Aaron Fox (24)
|Stephen Curry (31)
|Rebounds
|Domantas Sabonis (10)
|Kevon Looney (22)
|Assists
|De’Aaron Fox (9)
|Stephen Curry (8)
|Steals
|Domantas Sabonis (3)
|Draymond Green (4)
|Blocks
|Sabonis, Barnes, Fox (in 1)
|Andrew Wiggins (2)