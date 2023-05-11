NBA playoffs, Philadelphia-Boston game 6 on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport NBA at 1.30

Last resort for Jayson Tatum and his companions: a loss tonight and the Celtics’ season is over. Having lost the home court advantage with the home knockout in game-5, now Boston is forced to win in Philadelphia to force game-7. With the series at 3-2 for the Sixers, the appointment for game 6 is on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport NBA at 1.30am

That’s what experience is for, having already been through it, having already experienced certain situations. THE Boston Celtics are expected tonight (4.00 am LIVE on Sky Sport NBA, repeats tomorrow with the commentary of the couple Mamoli-Crespi) on the field of Philadelphia 76ers for a race with no future: if they lose their season is over. Exactly as one year agoeven then in the conference semifinals, only contro i Milwaukee Bucks. Losing game-5 at home, Boston managed to unseat the Fiserv Forum in game-6 (with 46 points from Jayson Tatum) and then triumphed in front of its fans in the seventh game (with the heroic game of 7 triples by Grant Williams). “We’ve been in this situation before,” says Marcus Smart, the soul and heart of the Celtics. “It won’t be easy. It will be a battle. And only whoever wants this race-6 more will win.” But woe to think that since Boston succeeded in the enterprise last year, then the task is within reach. “Last year is last year, it’s over”, the sentence of Jaylen Brown after the internal knockout of game-5.

Con the Celtics booed by their own fansand swept from the field by the perfection of the game of two Harden (10 assists against only 8 shots)-Embiid (33 points) and from the lucid madness of Tyrese Maxeythe crazy variable capable of scoring 6/12 from three and closing at 30. That’s why Philadelphia thinks this is the good year to reach (at least) the final in the East, with the MVP of the season (Embiid)con leading scorer (Embiid again) and leading passer (Harden) of the championship, and with a supporting cast that in addition to Maxey can count on Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Melton and Niang, everyone capable of doing their part. Philadelphia-Boston has always been an NBA playoff classicone of the most beautiful rivalries with the most history behind it: the last chapter is being written tonight, obviously on the Sky Sport screens.



The other game-6: Phoenix hosts Denver without Paul and with Ayton in doubt Like the Celtics also i Phoenix Suns they are one loss away from a playoff elimination. And coach Monty Williams’ team, after the knockout suffered in Colorado in game-5, must hope to maintain home court advantage in the sixth game of the series, as they did in game-3 and in game-4. Just like on those two occasions (and then also in game 5) at the Suns Chris Paul will be missedThat he is improving but is not yet ready to take the field after it left groin strain immediately in race-2. Phoenix starting center Deandre Ayton is also possibly suffering from rib pain: per Denver it’s the first match point to get back into final in the West following a 2020 appearance in the Orlando ‘bubble’.



