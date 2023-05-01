NBA playoffs, Steph Curry 50 points: the social reactions to the historic game 7 against Sacramento

Steph Curry’s legendary performance against the Sacramento Kings – no one has ever scored 50 points in a playoff Game 7 – sparked a reaction from the NBA world, from old and new teammates to opponents who could not help but applaud his efforts. But the admiration for Curry doesn’t stop at the NBA, as evidenced by the tweets of two athletes like Toni Kroos and Andy Murray. Here are the reactions on Twitter

