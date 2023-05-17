NBA Playoffs, the conference finals are underway

Game 1 between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers, scheduled for tonight at 2.30am Italian time, marks the start of the Conference Finals.

On the one hand the class of an increasingly dominant Jokic even in the postseason, on the other the star duo made up of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Murray is in doubt for the landlords, Bamba’s absence is certain among the yellow-purples.

Jamal Murray averages 16.9 PPG in the regular season and 24.7 PPG in the playoffs. That 7.8 PPG increase is the largest in NBA history (min. 20 games in regular season & playoffs). The 2nd-highest increase belongs to Nikola Jokic. Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XGQmEHTexd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 16, 2023