NBA: Pöltl and Toronto get off to a “great start”

The 19,800 spectators in Toronto experienced an exciting game at the start of the season between their Raptors and the guests from Minnesota, which was only decided in the finish. With 6:22 minutes left in the game the score was 84:84. The German newcomer and world champion Dennis Schröder was the Raptors’ most successful thrower with 22 points. OG Anunoby contributed 20 points to the opening win.

Pöltl, who is supposed to take on more of a playmaker role for the Raptors this year, was, as usual, a decisive figure on the board in the first game. The 28-year-old center only contributed seven points but eleven rebounds. In 23:43 minutes on the floor, he also recorded an assist, a steal and a block.

“It wasn’t always nice”

“As expected, it wasn’t pretty all the time, but we fought on defense and held a very good team to 34 percent (hit rate, note) from the field, played fantastic transition offense and scored well from three,” said Pöltl , “It’s cool that we were able to give Coach Darko (Rajakovic, note) a win in his first game as boss.” There was a “shower” with ice water in the dressing room for the 44-year-old Serb.

On Friday, the Raptors will play the Chicago Bulls in their first away game. For the six-time champion around Pöltl’s long-time teammate DeMar DeRozan in Toronto and later in San Antonio, it was a defeat at the start. The Bulls had to admit defeat at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 104:124.

“Wemby” debut goes wrong

Speaking of former clubs: The San Antonio Spurs saw the eagerly awaited debut of “child prodigy” Victor Wembanyama. The 19-year-old Frenchman lost his first game in the strongest basketball league in the world. In the 119:126 win against the Dallas Mavericks, he recorded 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals as well as one block in 23:19 minutes of playing time.

The 2.24 meter tall “Wemby” converted, among other things, three of five long-range throws, but also recorded five ball losses and five fouls each. The outstanding player in the duel between the two Texas clubs was on the Mavericks side. The Slovenian Luka Doncic opened the season, as did Denver superstar Nikola Jokic from Serbia on Wednesday, with a triple-double of 33 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists.

