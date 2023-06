The NBA is carefully evaluating a change to the All Star Game formula, starting next season (the event will be hosted by the Indiana Pacers). In addition to the return to the past with Western-Eastern, according to Marc Stein the option of a challenge between the best USA and the best players from the Rest of the World is also on the table (with some possibilities). The idea had been shelved in the past due to the small number of “eligible” foreign players.