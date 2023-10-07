Home » NBA Preseason, Minnesota prevails over the Mavericks again
NBA Preseason, Minnesota prevails over the Mavericks again

Second game in Abu Dhabi and second victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Dallas Mavericks.

The final was 104-96, with 14 points each from Towns and Reid, while Edwards debuted with 13 points and 3 assists. 10 points and 2 steals for rookie Leonard Miller.

For the Mavs, Hardy’s 22 with 8 rebounds and Doncic’s 18 with 6 assists are noteworthy. Irving at rest.

Dallas is headed to Madrid, where it will face Los Blancos on Tuesday night.

