NBA Preseason, Minnesota prevails over the Mavericks again

Second game in Abu Dhabi and second victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Dallas Mavericks.

The final was 104-96, with 14 points each from Towns and Reid, while Edwards debuted with 13 points and 3 assists. 10 points and 2 steals for rookie Leonard Miller.

For the Mavs, Hardy’s 22 with 8 rebounds and Doncic’s 18 with 6 assists are noteworthy. Irving at rest.

Dallas is headed to Madrid, where it will face Los Blancos on Tuesday night.

Three Timberwolves scored 13+ as Minnesota got the W in Abu Dhabi 👀 Ant Edwards: 13 PTS, 3 AST

KAT: 14 PTS, 3 REB

Naz Reid: 14 PTS, 3 REB#NBAinAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Q08i43u1Nj — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2023

COMIN’ HOME WITH THE W. pic.twitter.com/wyW9dswJXK — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 7, 2023

