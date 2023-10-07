NBA Preseason, Minnesota prevails over the Mavericks again

Second game in Abu Dhabi and second victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Dallas Mavericks.
The final was 104-96, with 14 points each from Towns and Reid, while Edwards debuted with 13 points and 3 assists. 10 points and 2 steals for rookie Leonard Miller.
For the Mavs, Hardy’s 22 with 8 rebounds and Doncic’s 18 with 6 assists are noteworthy. Irving at rest.
Dallas is headed to Madrid, where it will face Los Blancos on Tuesday night.
Three Timberwolves scored 13+ as Minnesota got the W in Abu Dhabi 👀
Ant Edwards: 13 PTS, 3 AST
KAT: 14 PTS, 3 REB
Naz Reid: 14 PTS, 3 REB#NBAinAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/Q08i43u1Nj
— NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2023
COMIN’ HOME WITH THE W. pic.twitter.com/wyW9dswJXK
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 7, 2023