Home » NBA preview 76ers VS Nets AK news live broadcast to improve the defensive level will be better! Assists|Nets|Preview|Event_Sina News
Sports

NBA preview 76ers VS Nets AK news live broadcast to improve the defensive level will be better! Assists|Nets|Preview|Event_Sina News

by admin
NBA preview 76ers VS Nets AK news live broadcast to improve the defensive level will be better! Assists|Nets|Preview|Event_Sina News

　　[Type]NBA Preview

　　[Team]76ers VS Nets

　　AK live scores for this game In the first game, the scores of both sides were very small.

　　This time, the position of the first game is basically maintained. Obviously, this information does not support the scoring of both sides.

　　

　　The 76ers have the defense, especially with the addition of two players in this league,

　　They are all good 3D players who can not only score, but also bring defense to the team in the frontcourt,

　　Obviously the team’s defensive ability is very ideal

　　

　　And the Nets are even worse, because their offensive ability is limited

　　Including other core players, no one has a good offensive performance, and staying is obviously very disadvantageous.

　　So in this game, I think the 76ers’ defense is still their biggest situation.

　　After all, they are sitting at the plateau’s home court, and we look forward to paying attention. The scores of both sides in this game will not be too high.

　　

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

See also  Simmons staged a dunk Woshen in training: it is expected to confront next week – yqqlm

You may also like

HERVE’ BARMASSE NEW AMBASSADOR FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Cassino-Nola: find motivation in the middle of the...

The ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup...

Rafael Nadal, still injured, gives up the Madrid...

Hankook Rome E-Prix ticket sales kick off –...

Nadala’s hip problems won’t even go to the...

The Kings League puts the game back in...

Ice hockey: ÖEHV team tests twice in Germany

they grow like carnivores but weigh less

Corey Davis tested positive for doping tests. The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy