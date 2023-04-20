NBA preview 76ers VS Nets AK news live broadcast to improve the defensive level will be better! Assists|Nets|Preview|Event_Sina News

[Type]NBA Preview

[Team]76ers VS Nets

AK live scores for this game In the first game, the scores of both sides were very small.

This time, the position of the first game is basically maintained. Obviously, this information does not support the scoring of both sides.

The 76ers have the defense, especially with the addition of two players in this league,

They are all good 3D players who can not only score, but also bring defense to the team in the frontcourt,

Obviously the team’s defensive ability is very ideal

And the Nets are even worse, because their offensive ability is limited

Including other core players, no one has a good offensive performance, and staying is obviously very disadvantageous.

So in this game, I think the 76ers’ defense is still their biggest situation.

After all, they are sitting at the plateau’s home court, and we look forward to paying attention. The scores of both sides in this game will not be too high.

