Brandon Miller, freshman forward from Alabama, last night relaunched his odds in view of the next NBA Draft.

He needed it, after the indiscretion on a his alleged indirect involvement in a murder committed by former teammate Darius Miles.

Miller, considered by many insiders the favorite for the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft behind the Wembanyama-Henderson duo, demolished the Gamecocks with a performance of 41 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. And the winning basket in overtime:

A two-meter winger with an excellent long-range shot, he is traveling with averages of 19.5 points (43% on over 7 triple attempts per game), 8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. It is mainly thanks to Miller if the Crimson Tide are in second place in the Ranking with a record of 24 wins in 28 games.