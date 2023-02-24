Home Sports NBA prospect Brandon Miller scores 41 points in Alabama’s win over South Carolina
Brandon Miller, freshman forward from Alabama, last night relaunched his odds in view of the next NBA Draft.

He needed it, after the indiscretion on a his alleged indirect involvement in a murder committed by former teammate Darius Miles.

Miller, considered by many insiders the favorite for the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft behind the Wembanyama-Henderson duo, demolished the Gamecocks with a performance of 41 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. And the winning basket in overtime:

A two-meter winger with an excellent long-range shot, he is traveling with averages of 19.5 points (43% on over 7 triple attempts per game), 8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. It is mainly thanks to Miller if the Crimson Tide are in second place in the Ranking with a record of 24 wins in 28 games.

