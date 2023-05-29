Home » NBA prospect Jarace Walker: There’s nothing I can’t do on a basketball court




Jarace Walker, power forward expected in the Top 10 of the next NBA Draft, certainly does not lack confidence in his means.

“There’s nothing I can’t do on a basketball court….I’m a good point guard who knows how to involve my teammates, and at the same time I can make a basket if needed. Defensively I am able to have my say against players of different positions, to lead my teammates and defend on the pick-and-roll ”.

The 19-year-old finished his freshman season in Houston with 11.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, one steal and 1.3 blocks, shooting 46% from the field, 34% from three and 66% from free throws.

Athlete of about 2 meters with very long arms and sculpted physique, Walker has the characteristics to become an excellent role player in a short time.

