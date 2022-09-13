If there is one thing the NBA has proven not to compromise on in recent years, it is the behavior of every employee in the organization, including owners. The sanctions against those who violate the protocols of conduct are very severe, this is because the standards of behavior towards employees and public figures are high. On September 13, the NBA made its decision against Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a team of Wnba (Women’s National Basketball Association). It is from November 2021 that the internal investigation in the world of American basketball has been going on, after the site Espn, had published the insights relating to the behavior of the real estate mogul in the workplace. The investigation focused on all eighteen years of Sarver’s reign to the Suns, listening to 320 former and current employees and reading 80,000 pages of documents including messages, emails and videos. The response was: 1 year of disqualification and a 10 million dollar fine.

“Why can Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors player ed) say the word Negro and I can’t?” Sarver asked one of his African American employees, Earl Watson, in 2016. “Because that’s incorrect,” Watson replied. “And why? Negro, negro, negro, negro ”was Sarver’s lock. These are just some of the things reported by Espn in his article that started the scandal. Not only that though. Within the dossier against him he was also accused of having had unequivocal behavior, with clear sexual references, towards women who work for the Suns. Gestures that followed the words that Sarver addressed daily to his employees: from the judgment on the physical appearance, to very explicit jokes up to the point of criticizing the sexual orientation of some of his subordinates. In the investigation conducted by the NBA it is also pointed out that the owner of Phoenix has not been in charge of the human resources office, central to any US workplace, for years. Those who were made uncomfortable by the owner or a colleague did not enjoy the necessary support to continue working in peace. The Suns plenipotentiary had initially denied the report Espn, only to collaborate fully with the investigators. Included in his sentence are also the inhibition from the sports hall and training centers, as well as the obligation to attend a course on how to behave correctly in the office.

After the outcome of the investigation, the commissioner of the NBA, Adam Silver: «The phrases and behaviors described in the independent investigation conducted by the league are worrying and represent a disappointment. We believe it is the right result, considering everything that has come out of the investigation that has taken into account all the 18 years in which Sarver has been the owner and considering the standard that the NBA wishes to maintain in the workplace ». In his speech, the president of the NBA also apologized to all the people affected by those behaviors.

In November, after the news became public, Phoenix Suns captain Chris Paul decided not to comment. Chris Paul who witnessed the first case of a disqualified owner, that once for life, by the league during his ten-year NBA career. Chris Paul was a Los Angeles Clippers player when Donald Sterling was accused of racism in 2014. The scandal arose after in an audio, released by TMZ, Sterling was filming his mistress for taking a picture with legendary point guard Magic Johnson. “It bothers me a lot that you want to be a commentator and that you want to associate with people of color. You can sleep with them, take them home when they are not there, the little I ask of you and not take them to my team’s matches ». All this in a sports community where African Americans are a predominant percentage. The reaction of the American basketball community was peremptory. The players decided not to wear anything that brought players closer to the club, while Sterling was banned for life and forced to sell the team shortly thereafter to Steve Ballmer, the current owner and former CEO of Microsoft. Even when Sterling was given the opportunity to apologize, his decision was to criticize the character Magic Johnson and his long battle with HIV.