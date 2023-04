The wait in the capital of California was frantic, the last playoff game seen in Sacramento (at the then ARCO Arena) dates back to May 5, 2006, a match – lost – against San Antonio. But in a market economy, if demand (for tickets) is high and supply limited, prices tend to rise. This is what the Kings fans have found, in spite of themselves: a ticket for Game 1 against Golden State enters the top 10 most expensive ever for a non-NBA Finals game