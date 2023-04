3/47

24^ SETTIMANA | EASTERN CONFERENCE | MIKAL BRIDGES, BROOKLYN NETS | Perfect week for the Nets, led by another great streak of the player arrived from Phoenix in exchange for Kevin Durant. Averages 33 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals for him in wins against Houston, Atlanta and Utah, making his fourth career forty – all with the Nets jersey