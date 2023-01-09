On January 7, Warriors player Iguodala (middle) was blocked in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Magic player Harris (second from right) made a layup during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Magic player Franz Wagner (above) made a layup during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Magic player Ross (left) attacked during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Magic player Banchero (left) made a layup during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Warriors player Poole (left) attacked during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Magic player Fultz (left) attacked during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Magic player Ross (left) attacked during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Warriors player Green (left) was in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Warriors player Di Vincenzo (left) attacked during the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

[

责编：刘希尧 ]