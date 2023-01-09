Home Sports NBA regular season: Warriors lose to Magic – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
On January 7, Warriors player Iguodala (middle) was blocked in the game.

On the same day, in the 2022-2023 NBA regular season, the Golden State Warriors lost 101 to 115 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Dong Xudong)

On January 7, Magic player Harris (second from right) made a layup during the game.

On January 7, Magic player Franz Wagner (above) made a layup during the game.

On January 7, Magic player Ross (left) attacked during the game.

On January 7, Magic player Banchero (left) made a layup during the game.

On January 7, Warriors player Poole (left) attacked during the game.

On January 7, Magic player Fultz (left) attacked during the game.

On January 7, Magic player Ross (left) attacked during the game.

On January 7, Warriors player Green (left) was in the game.

On January 7, Warriors player Di Vincenzo (left) attacked during the game.

