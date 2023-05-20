Home » NBA reportedly considering returning to East vs. West All-Star Game format
Sports

NBA reportedly considering returning to East vs. West All-Star Game format

by admin
NBA reportedly considering returning to East vs. West All-Star Game format

Could the NBA return to its traditional All-Star Game format?

The NBA is considering returning its All-Star Game to an Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format, The Athletic reported Friday.

The report noted that making the game more competitive has been a key topic of conversation between the NBA and NBPA in relation to a new collective bargaining agreement.

While the volume of scoring has dramatically increased over the years, the NBA All-Star Game has developed a negative reputation for being a mere offensive shootout with no defense.

Each of the last six NBA All-Star Games have featured two players serve as captains and draft their respective teams. Team captains have included LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. The last East vs. West All-Star Game was in 2017 when the West beat the East 192-182 in New Orleans.

This year’s All-Star Game saw Team Giannis beat Team LeBron 184-175 in Salt Lake City. The 2023 draft was different from years past in that both team captains selected their rosters prior to tip-off.

Next season’s All-Star Game is in Indianapolis.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience

National Basketball Association

LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

See also  Dimsa and the last layup "It was our scheme that was working And losing so it burns"

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Bayer Leverkusen-Roma (0-0) — Sportellate.it

Climbing animals, the koala is at risk of...

EXTRA HIT: The national team can secure the...

The Celtics don’t give up: ‘maximum confidence they...

Griner celebrates comeback in the WNBA

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Murder of Pietro Landriani at the Corvetto in...

Novak Djokovic knocked out by Holger Rune in...

NBA, the WNBA has restarted: this is how...

Blikanec and collapse, she sent the title to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy