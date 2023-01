A legendary Giannis Antetokounmpo signs his career high by scoring 55 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ home win against Washington, while the Boston Celtics are humiliated in Oklahoma City, accepting a heavy loss and conceding 150 points from the Thunder’s offense. The last-gasp success of the Sacramento Kings in Salt Lake City closes the program, with the Jazz having their three-pointer signed by Lauri Markkanen taken away because it was scored beyond the sound of the siren.