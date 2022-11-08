A super Murray blocks the way in Milwaukee. The Warriors, after 5 knockouts in a row, fold the Kings. Italian is not enough to stop Houston. Doncic still above 30

In the pre-election evening with all 30 NBA teams in action comes the first defeat of the season for the Bucks who go ko in Atlanta. A super Banchero is not enough for the Magic, defeated by the Rockets, while Philadelphia has the better of Phoenix. Tatum (39) drags the Celtics to Memphis while Curry (47) closes at 5 the negative streak of the Warriors, with difficulty victorious over the Kings.

Orlando-Houston 127-134 — Another performance by applause for Paolo Banchero but yet another defeat for the Magic who go ko against the disappointing Rockets. Houston, who puts an end to a streak of six consecutive defeats, thanks the great evening of Jalen Green (34 points), the Italian still touches 30, showing again all his versatility at an offensive level.

Orlando: BANCHERO 30 (6/12, 2/4, 12/14 tl), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 5 losses in 35 ‘. Wagner 23 (6/8, 3/4, 2/2 tl), Ross 21, Carter Jr. 15. Rebounds: Carter Jr. 7. Assist: Wagner 7.Houston: Green 34 (7/7, 5/11, 5/7 p.m.), Martin Jr. . 21, Sengun 20. Refunds: Sengun 10. Assists: Porter Jr. 11.

Atlanta-Milwaukee 117-98 — Even the last undefeated team runs into their first defeat. The Bucks, returning from nine consecutive successes, are unable to slow down an excellent Murray (25 points and 11 assists). Atlanta, despite the absence of Trae Young, moves the ball well and takes excellent shots in the series. The home team runs away in the third quarter, no longer looks back and goes to win with ease.

Atlanta: Murray 25 (8/15, 3/9), Griffin 24, Holiday, Collins 14. Rimbalzi: Capela 12. Assist: Murray 11. Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 25 (9/19, 0/1, 7/8 tl), Holiday 16, Portis, Lopez 11. Rimbalzi: Portis 10. Assist: Holiday 7.

Utah-Lakers 139-116 — Second victory over the Lakers in the last 4 days for the increasingly surprising Jazz. With LeBron at rest, the Californian team struggles a lot on a defensive level and concedes 56% to the shot in Utah. Once again Markkanen leaves his mark in attack and closes with 23 points. Simone Fontecchio also sees himself on the parquet playing the last five minutes of the match, with the result now acquired.

Utah: FONTECCHIO 2 (1/1, 0/3) with 1 rebounds, 1 recovery and 1 turnover in 5 ‘. Markkanen 23 (9/11, 1/4, 2/3 tl), Clarkson 22, Sexton 17. Rebounds: Kessler 9. Assists: Conley 12. Los Angeles Lakers:Davis 29 (10/17, 1/1, 6/7 tl), Westbrook 22, Nunn 18. Rimbalzi: Jones 7. Assist: Westbrook 5.

Philadelphia-phoenix 100-88 — Embiid, returning after three games, dominates the area and drags the 76ers, always without the injured Harden, to victory against the Suns. The long from Philadelphia scores 33 points and 10 rebounds. Chris Paul remains on the field only 14 ‘then is forced to forfeit due to a problem in the heel of his right foot.

Philadelphia: Embiid 33 (7/17, 1/4, 16/16 tl), Harris, Niang 21. Rimbalzi: Embiid 10. Assist: Maxey. Harris 6. Phoenix: Booker 28 (7/15, 1/1, 11/14 tl), Bridges 15, Ayton, Payne 14. Rimbalzi: Ayton, Booker 7. Assist: Booker, Payne 5.

indiana-new orleans 129-122 — Turner’s extraordinary evening gives the Pacers success over the Pelicans. The long of Indiana scores 37 points and 12 rebounds, Indiana in the second half seems infallible from the field and manages to find the victory.

Indiana: Turner 37 (7/11, 4/7, 11/11 tl), Haliburton, Hield 20. Reimbursements: Turner 12. Assists: Haliburton 13. New Orleans: Ingram 29 (9/20, 3/4, 2/2 tl), Williamson 26, Jones 16. Rimbalzi: Williamson, Valanciunas 7. Assist: McCollum, Williamson 7.

Memphis-Boston 106-109 — Third consecutive success for the Celtics who rely on a super Tatum (39 points) and go on to win with personality in Memphis. 30 points and nine assists for Morant.

Memphis: Morant 30 (5/12, 5/12, 5/9 tl), Bane 19, Brooks 13. Rimbalzi: Clarke, Morant 8. Assist: Morant 9. Boston: Tatum 39 (9/14, 3/11, 12/16 tl), Brown 21, Horford, Smart 15. Rimbalzi: Brogdon 10. Assist: Smart 12.

Clippes-Cleveland 119-117 — After eight consecutive successes comes the knockout in Los Angeles, against the Clippers, for the very solid Cavaliers. The Californian team recovers a deficit of 13 points in the last 5 'and goes to lead with George's triple 37' 'from the siren. 30 points for Mitchell, 19, with 12 assists, however, for Garland.

Los Angeles Clippers: George 26 (5/9, 5/11, 1/3 tl), Morris Sr. 20, Jackson 18. Rimbalzi: Zubac 9. Assist: Jackson 7. Cleveland: Mitchell 30 (2/4, 8/11, 2/3 tl), Mobley 26, Garland 19. Rimbalzi: Allen 20. Assist: Garland 12.

Charlotte-Washington 100-108 — Even without Beal, Washington manages to get the better of the reworked Hornets, which thus collect the fifth consecutive defeat. 20 points for Kuzma, 19, with eight rebounds, however, for Porzingis.

Charlotte: Washington 25 (9/12, 2/6, 1/1 tl), Oubre Jr. def. 20, Rozier 19. Rebounds: Plumlee 10. Assists: Smith Jr. . 10.Washington: Kuzma 20 (8/13, 1/3, 1/5 tl), Porzingis 19, Goodwin 17. Rimbalzi: Porzingis 8. Assist: Porzingis, Goodwin 5.

Detroit-Oklahoma City 112-103 — The Pistons shift gears in the third quarter and wipe out the resistance of the Thunder, led by the usual Gilgeous-Alexander (33 points). Bey (25 points) -Cunningham (21 points and 11 rebounds) will take care of making the difference for the hosts.

Detroit: Bey 25 (7/10, 1/7, 8/8 tl), Cunningham 21, Ivey 15. Rimbalzi: Stewart 12. Assist: Cunningham 7.Oklahoma City:Gilgeous-Alexander 33 (13/23, 7/7 tl), Williams, Muscala 11. Rimbalzi: Williams 8. Assist: Gilgeous-Alexander 5.

Golden state-sacramento 116-113 — Coming back from the very disappointing long trip, which ended with five consecutive defeats, the Warriors return to San Francisco and overtake the Kings, making a lot of effort. An extraordinary Steph Curry takes care of solving the problems of the champions scoring 47 points. Golden State: Curry 47 (10/12, 7/12, 6/7 tl), Wiggins 25, Thompson 16. Rimbalzi: Looney 13. Assist: Curry 8. Sacramento: Fox 28 (6/12, 2/5, 10/12 tl), Monk 24, Sabonis 19. Rimbalzi: Sabonis 14. Assist: Fox, Sabonis 6.

miami-portland 107-110 — An excellent fourth period and Hart’s triple at the end gave the Blazers success in Miami. Portland, who finds Lillard – out in the last four games – in the last six minutes finds the retina with all eight of his shots from the field.

Miami: Butler 16 (5/13, 0/1, 6/6 lbs), Adebayo 16 (8/14, 0/1 lbs), Strus 16 (2/2 4/8). Rebounds: Lowry 7. Assists: Lowry. Portland: Simons 25 (5/8, 4/12, 3/3 tl), Grant 23, Lillard 19. Rimbalzi: Nurkic 11. Assist: Hart 8.

chicago-toronto 111-97 — LaVine thinks about avenging the defeat suffered by the Bulls in Toronto on Sunday. The Chicago leader signs 30 points and knocks out the Raptors. Fourth consecutive double-double for Vucevic who scores 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Chicago: LaVine 30 (7/12, 4/8, 4/5 tl), Vucevic 15, Jones Jr., Dosunmu 12. Rebounds: Vucevic 13. Assists: DeRozan. Toronto: VanVleet 27 (4/9, 6/10, 1/1 lb), Trent Jr. 27 (4/9, 6/10, 1/1 lb). 19, Anunoby 13. Rebates: Barnes 6. Assists: Barnes 5.

Minnesota-New York 107-120 — With Gobert still in the pits (Covid protocol) Minnesota fails to limit a practically infallible Randle from long distance. The former New York All Star closes with 31 points shooting with an excellent 8/13 from three. 25 points and 13 rebounds for Towns. Minnesota: Towns 25 (8/9, 1/3, 6/6 tl), Edwards 16, Russell 14. Rimbalzi: Towns 13. Assist: Russell 8.New York: Randle 31 (1/2, 8/13, 5/6 tl), Brunson 23, Barrett 22. Rimbalzi: Randle 8. Assist: Brunson 8.

san anthony-denver 109-115 — Fourth consecutive defeat for the Spurs who thus return to earth after the surprising start of the season. The usual Jokic flirts with a triple double (26 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists) and leads the Nuggets to success.

Saint Anthony: Johnson 30 (7/9, 5/11, 1/2 tl), Richardson 22, Jones 20. Rimbalzi: Bassey 8. Assist: Poeltl, Jones 9. Denver: Jokic 26 (11/19, 0/1, 4/5 tl), Porter Jr. 24, Murray 19. Rimbalzi: Jordan, Jokic 8. Assist: Jokic 10.

dallas-brooklyn 96-94 — Luka Doncic’s incredible streak continues as he becomes the second player in NBA history (after Wilt Chamberlain) to score at least 30 points in the first nine games of the season. The Slovenian also shines against Kevin Durant (26 points) and the Nets, and with 36 points drags the Texan team to success.

Dallas: Doncic 36 (6/13, 9/5, 9/12 tl), Green 16, Hardaway Jr. (16). 11. Rebounds: Powell 8. Assists: DoncicBrooklyn: Durant 26 (9/17, 1/3, 5/7 tl), Thomas 19, O’Neale 15. Rimbalzi: Claxton 14. Assist: O’Neale 8.