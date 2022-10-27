LeBron and associates defeated in Denver: the 0-4 Chosen for the first time since his rookie season. The Italian scores 29 points, 7th in history to start his career with 5 games over 20 but Orlando still loses. Giannis enchants, Lillard ko

The Lakers go down even without Westbrook, dominated by Jokic in Denver. Portland loses the unbeaten run against Miami, and above all loses Lillard, injured in his right calf, Milwaukee bends Brooklyn and remains the only team without defeat also thanks to the first expulsion of Nash as a coach. For Banchero still great numbers, but still a team knockout. Here is the detail of the 10 NBA games played on the Italian night.

denver-lakers 110-99 — Did you want to see the Lakers without Westbrook? Be satisfied! Sometimes you have to be careful about what you want, because it could come true. Los Angeles, without the battered and highly criticized Russ (muscle problem) is swept away in Denver by Hurricane Nikola. Jokic rages, stopping at an assist from the triple double of 31 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists. Davis in the whole game just throws a free, the 3-point flaws, this time 8/30, remain the usual ones (22% in the season, worst percentage in 4 consecutive games in the history of the league). In short, LeBron starts the 0-4 season, and hasn’t happened to him since freshman year. The Nuggets (3-2) were without Porter, who has to manage that capricious back, but his substitute in the quintet, Brown, plays a big part. The second half, after 54 equal to the interval, is a monologue of the boys of coach Malone. Reaves, who started in the place of Westbrook, closed with 8 points, 3/5 from the field, but also with a plus / minus -23. In short, it is difficult to imagine his inclusion in the quintet as a permanent decision.

Denver: Jokic 31 (12/13, 0/4, 7/7 t.l.), Brown 18, Murray/Caldwell-Pope 13. Rimbalzi: Jokic 13. Assist: Jokic 9.The Angels: Davis 22 (11/18, 0/1, 0/1 tl), James 19, Walker 15. Rimbalzi: Davis 14. Assist: James 9.

milwaukee-brooklyn 110-99 — See also Bucks coach Popovich seeks advice in the finals: find a way by himself_Holzer The Bucks (3-0) dominate the second half driven by Giannis Antetokounmpo who scores 34 of the 43 points overall, shooting 13/15 on play. Unmarkable. The Nets (1-3), ahead 70-66, in the third quarter lose Nash, expelled for protests: double technical foul in quick succession. The first expulsion of his career as a coach had happened to him a couple of times as a player. From that moment on, the Bucks went crazy, closing the game with a partial 44-29. Only 4 points for Simmons: he shoots 2/7 from the field and 0/2 from the line.

Milwaukee: Antetokounmpo 43 (15/21, 1/4, 10/14 tl), Portis 20. Holiday 15. Rimbalzi: Antetokounmpo 14. Assist: Antetokounmpo 5.Brooklyn: Durant 33 (9/19, 1/4, 12/13 t.l.), Irving 27, O’Neale 12. Rimbalzi: Irving 9. Assist: Irving 9.

portland-miami 98-119 — The Heat (2-3) conquered the Moda Center by taking a victory they badly needed, interrupting the streak of 4 successes in a row with which the Blazers had started the season. But the news of the match is Lillard’s injury. Dame comes out with 5 ‘to play in the third quarter with a muscle problem in his right calf. He then says that he felt a hardening and that the muscle was not at its best already pre-started, but his words seem to avoid long recovery times. He should have stopped in time before he made things worse. Without him the Blazers sink.

Portland: Lillard 22 (2/2, 4/11, 6/6 t.l.), Sharpe 15, Simons 14. Rimbalzi: Nurkic 9. Assist: Hart 6. Miami: Adebayo 18 (6/10, 0/1, 6/7 tl), Butler/Lowry 17. Refunds: Strus 9. Assists: Vincent

cleveland-orlando 103-92 — Another game with bombastic numbers for Paolo Banchero, who scores 29 points and pulls down 8 rebounds but another defeat. The fifth for his Magic in as many games: worst NBA record. Orlando shoots 6/24 from 3 points, despite the 3/5 of the long with an Italian passport first choice of the 2022 draft, 7th player in history to debut with 5 races over 20 points scored, and despite a still brilliant Bol Bol, not has no escape at the Cavs house. They go up 3-1 of records paying no duty to the absence of Garland, this time dragged by Evan Mobley to the seasonal maximum of points, 22. Cleveland: Mobley 22 (9/15, 4/6 t.l.), Allen 18. Mitchell/Osman 14. Rimbalzi: Allen 16. Assist: Mitchell 8. Orlando: Banchero 29 (7/14, 3/5, 6/8 t.l.), Wagner 22, Carter 12. Rimbalzi: Carter 9. Assist: Anthony/Wagner 5. See also Stefano Udassi: "Yes, this Torres can go far"

utah-houston 109-101 — The Jazz (3-1) with inverted fields take their revenge on the Rockets (1-4) who had just beaten them. Markkanen scores 24 points, the Utah bench outclasses the opponent 40-27. However, those of Simone Fontecchio are missing, who remains without baskets (0/2, 1 rebound), used just 6 ‘by coach Hardy, this time. For the Texans horrible 38% shooting and 19 turnovers compared to just 19 assists.

Utah: Markkanen 24 (9/11, 1/4, 3/4 tl), Clarkson 20, Beasley/Horton-Tucker 14. Rimbalzi: Markkanen 9. Assist: Olynyk 6.Houston: Porter 24 (10/18, 0/4, 4/4 t.l.), Green 17, Gordon 16. Rimbalzi: Smith 9. Assist: Porter 5.

Toronto-Philadelphia 119-109 — “We are not doing what we need to do.” Coach Rivers thus captures the moment of his 76ers, who lose for the fourth time in five games in this start of the season. Defending a little, very little indeed. Embiid and Maxey score 31 points each, yet they are not enough. Normal, when you concede almost 55% from the field to the opponents. The Raptors (3-2) dragged down by Trent’s 27 points (maximum of the season) and Siakam’s 13 assists (career maximum) closed with 32 assists: choral and healthy.

Toronto: Trent 27 (6/6, 5/10), Siakam 20, Barnes 16. Reimbursements: Barnes 10. Assists: Siakam 13. Philadelphia: Embiid/Maxey 31, Harden 18. Reimbursements: Harris 8. Assists: Harden

new york-charlotte 134-131 dts — Third win at Madison Square Garden in as many attempts for the Knicks (3-1). This time he arrives with a pounding heart, at extra time. But it comes. Brunson impresses and scores long shots in overtime, then the decisive free throws in the final seconds come from RJ Barrett. New York exercised the options to renew the freshmen contracts of Toppin, Quickley and Grimes, still unavailable. The Hornets (2-2) were without the best scorer, Rozier, bruised to the right ankle.

New York:Brunson 27 (8/10, 2/5, 5/5 t.l.), Barrett 22, Randle 17. Rimbalzi: Robinson 8. Assist: Brunson 13.Charlotte: Hayward 21 (7/15, 1/3, 4/6 t.l.), Washington/Oubre/McDaniels 17. Rimbalzi: Hayward 9. Assist: Smith 11. See also Booker: Paul really wants to win the championship. CP3 traces have been engraved in my basketball career_Relations

detroit-atlanta 113-118 — Sprint victory for the coldest and most experienced Hawks (3-1) of the young Pistons (1-4) from 111-110, with the race in the balance. Young, who closes with 35 points, and Collins make the difference for coach McMillan. Detroit, fresh from a bad game lost against Washington, this time not demerit, but has yet to learn how to close the games.

Detroit: Bogdanovic 33 (6/9, 6/12, 3/4 t.l.), Cunningham 26, Bey 17. Rimbalzi: Stewart/Duren 9. Assist: Cunningham/Joseph 6. Atlanta: Young 35 (8/14, 1/7, 16/17 t.l.), Collins 19, Hunter 17. Rimbalzi: Collins 11. Assist: Murray 8.

chicago-indiana 124-109 — Convenient victory for the Bulls (3-2) who immediately set the record straight with a 38-point first quarter. LaVine scores 28 overall, relentless from the line, DeRozan 17, is now only 7 points away from 20,000, reserved for a select few. The Pacers (1-4) have found Myles Turner, on his seasonal debut, but to a lesser extent: 5 points (1/7) and 6 rebounds in 24 ‘of use. His name circulates with insistence when it comes to future NBA exchanges: he just has to prove that he is skilled and enlisted …

Chicago: LaVine 28 (0/5, 6/8, 10/12 tl), DeRozan 17, Vucevic 14. Rebounds: Drummond 13. Assists: Dosunmu 7. Indiana: Hield 24 (1/4, 7/12, 1/2 t.l.), Haliburton 18, Mathurin/Smith 15. Rimbalzi: Smith 9. Assist: Haliburton 11.

Minnesota-San Antonio 134-122 — Convenient rematch for the Wolves (3-2) who had just been beaten at home by the Spurs (3-2). This time Edwards scores 34 points and the 134 team, are too many for the Texans to overcome. Then Minny’s guard declares: “The punches in the face taken by San Antonio in the previous game woke us up.”

Minnesota: Edwards 34 (5/9, 7/12, 3/4 t.l.), Nowell 23, Towns 21. Rimbalzi: Gobert 9. Assist: Edwards/Russell 9.Saint Anthony: Johnson 27 (4/10, 5/10, 4/4 t.l.), McDermott 19, Bates-Diop 15. Rimbalzi: Poeltl 10. Assist: Richardson 10.