NBA, results of the night: Philadelphia first in the East, Lakers collapse in Houston

Philadelphia wins the big match against Boston and rises to first place alone in the East. Milwaukee resists Antetokounmpo’s expulsion and wins thanks to Lillard, Wembanyama’s debut at Madison Square Garden was bad. Vertical collapse of the Lakers on the pitch in Houston (-34), the Clippers also lose in Brooklyn. Beal’s dull debut but Phoenix wins in Chicago in overtime, both Italians in double figures (Gallinari 18, Fontecchio 10) but only the former wins. Denver beats Golden State with 35 from Jokic

