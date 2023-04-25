NBA Rookie of the Year tonight

11
In the NBA it is also the night of a new seasonal award, the Rookie of the Year. Competing for the favorite Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler and Jalen Williams
The 2022-23 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year will be announced tonight on @NBAonTNT at 7 PM ET.
The three finalists:
▪️ Paolo Banchero of @OrlandoMagic
▪️ Walker Kessler of @utahjazz
▪️ Jalen Williams of @okcthunder
Tune in for the reveal and interview with the winner. pic.twitter.com/JDljPXKNkH
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 25, 2023
