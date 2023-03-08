original title:

NBA roundup: Lakers beat Warriors, Celtics lose to Knicks

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, March 5th. The 2022-2023 season of the NBA regular season began with multiple competitions on the 5th. Golden State Warriors star Curry returned from injury, but the defending champion failed to continue the previous five-game winning streak. , Losing away to the Los Angeles Lakers 105:113.

In this game, Anthony Davis of the Lakers scored 39 points, 12 of which came from the most critical final quarter. The Lakers entered the state quickly in this campaign, holding a 15-point lead after the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Warriors launched a counterattack, narrowing the point difference to 1 point and entering the intermission. The Lakers had a slight advantage in the third quarter. Although the Warriors were able to bite the score, they have been unable to complete the overtake. In the fourth quarter, the Warriors once tied the score, but the Lakers had the last laugh under the leadership of Davis.

Curry had previously missed 11 games due to injury, and he scored a team-high 27 points in this game.

In another game, the second-ranked Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference lost to the New York Knicks 129-131 at home in two overtimes.

The Knicks lacked the main point guard Brunson in this game. The young guard Emmanuel Quikley who replaced him in the first game was the team’s nine-game winning streak that day. Quikley scored 38 points in this game, setting a new career scoring record in a single game.

Tatum of the Celtics scored a game-high 40 points, but he couldn’t help the “Green Army” get out of the recent predicament. Counting this loss, the Celtics lost three of the last four games.

In other games of the day, the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-126, the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 125-122, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 122-119 and the Charlotte Hornets Lost to Brooklyn Nets 86:102, Utah Jazz lost 119:129 to Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets beat San Antonio Spurs 142:110, Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington Wizards 117:111, The Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 129:135.