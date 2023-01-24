Home Sports NBA round-up: Raptors beat Knicks, Lakers reverse Trail Blazers – yqqlm
Sports

NBA round-up: Raptors beat Knicks, Lakers reverse Trail Blazers – yqqlm

by admin
NBA round-up: Raptors beat Knicks, Lakers reverse Trail Blazers – yqqlm

original title:

NBA round-up: Raptors beat Knicks, Lakers reverse Blazers

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, January 22. The 2022-2023 NBA regular season played 7 games on the 22nd. The Toronto Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 125:116, ending a three-game losing streak; the Los Angeles Lakers The team staged a big comeback when they trailed by 25 points in the first half, and finally defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 121:112.

The Raptors played against the Knicks at home. In the first quarter, the Raptors scored 37 points and took a 15-point lead. In the second quarter, Topping of the Knicks scored consecutively to stop the bleeding. Brunson and Randall hit three-pointers one after another, once narrowing the point difference to single digits, but Van Fleet widened the point difference again. After halftime, the Raptors led the Knicks 62:53.

At the end of the third quarter, the Knicks played a 12:0 offensive climax. At the end of this quarter, the two sides tied for 86. In the fourth quarter, the Knicks’ offensive suddenly misfired. The Raptors re-established their lead with a wave of 11:0, and finally beat the Knicks 125:116.

Six Raptors scored in double figures, with Van Fleet scoring 28 points, Siakam scoring 24 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Trent scoring 24 points. Barrett of the Knicks scored 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Lakers challenged the Trail Blazers away and staged a shocking reversal. The Lakers led the Trail Blazers 33:26 in the first quarter, but only scored 13 points in the second quarter, and trailed the Trail Blazers by 25 points 46:71 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Lakers recovered and played multiple offensive climaxes, chasing the score to 86:91. In the fourth quarter, the Lakers began to take advantage of the field. After taking the lead with Bryant’s goal with 5 minutes and 08 seconds left in the game, they kept the lead until the end and beat the Trail Blazers 121:112.

See also  Booker 24 points in three quarters, Paul 15+5+4, the sun lightly beats the Blazers to complete revenge_rebound_grant_assist

James of the Lakers scored a game-high 37 points, plus 11 rebounds and 4 assists, and Thomas Bryant scored 31 points, 14 rebounds and 1 assist. Simmons led the Trail Blazers with 31 points.

Elsewhere on the day, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-98, the New Orleans Pelicans lost 96-100 to the Miami Heat, the Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the Denver Nuggets 101-99, the Memphis Grays The Bears lost 110:112 to the Phoenix Suns, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors 120:116.

You may also like

Skriniar towards PSG: Inter, transfer market dilemma

Pordenone prepares the big match with one certainty:...

Cycling: the eight classics from RCS-Crédit Agricole

Gesteco also makes Chiacig rejoice: «Cividale is a...

Juve-capital gains, the strategy for appealing to Coni:...

Personality and leadership: super Gentile has already bewitched...

Rome, if Zaniolo leaves, Ziyech and Deulofeu are...

Juve, Elkann on the penalty: “The sentence is...

Foggia, abuse and violence against psychiatric patients: 15...

Volkswagen Passat: what we know about the next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy