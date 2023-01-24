original title:

NBA round-up: Raptors beat Knicks, Lakers reverse Blazers

Xinhua News Agency, Washington, January 22. The 2022-2023 NBA regular season played 7 games on the 22nd. The Toronto Raptors defeated the New York Knicks 125:116, ending a three-game losing streak; the Los Angeles Lakers The team staged a big comeback when they trailed by 25 points in the first half, and finally defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 121:112.

The Raptors played against the Knicks at home. In the first quarter, the Raptors scored 37 points and took a 15-point lead. In the second quarter, Topping of the Knicks scored consecutively to stop the bleeding. Brunson and Randall hit three-pointers one after another, once narrowing the point difference to single digits, but Van Fleet widened the point difference again. After halftime, the Raptors led the Knicks 62:53.

At the end of the third quarter, the Knicks played a 12:0 offensive climax. At the end of this quarter, the two sides tied for 86. In the fourth quarter, the Knicks’ offensive suddenly misfired. The Raptors re-established their lead with a wave of 11:0, and finally beat the Knicks 125:116.

Six Raptors scored in double figures, with Van Fleet scoring 28 points, Siakam scoring 24 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists, and Trent scoring 24 points. Barrett of the Knicks scored 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Lakers challenged the Trail Blazers away and staged a shocking reversal. The Lakers led the Trail Blazers 33:26 in the first quarter, but only scored 13 points in the second quarter, and trailed the Trail Blazers by 25 points 46:71 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Lakers recovered and played multiple offensive climaxes, chasing the score to 86:91. In the fourth quarter, the Lakers began to take advantage of the field. After taking the lead with Bryant’s goal with 5 minutes and 08 seconds left in the game, they kept the lead until the end and beat the Trail Blazers 121:112.

James of the Lakers scored a game-high 37 points, plus 11 rebounds and 4 assists, and Thomas Bryant scored 31 points, 14 rebounds and 1 assist. Simmons led the Trail Blazers with 31 points.

Elsewhere on the day, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 112-98, the New Orleans Pelicans lost 96-100 to the Miami Heat, the Oklahoma City Thunder edged out the Denver Nuggets 101-99, the Memphis Grays The Bears lost 110:112 to the Phoenix Suns, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Golden State Warriors 120:116.