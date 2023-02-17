Home Sports NBA roundup: Bucks narrowly beat Celtics, Suns over Kings in OT
NBA roundup: Bucks narrowly beat Celtics, Suns over Kings in OT

NBA roundup: Bucks narrowly beat Celtics, Suns over Kings in OT

　　original title:NBA roundup: Bucks narrowly beat Celtics in overtime, Suns beat Kings

In the 2022-2023 season, the NBA regular season played five games on the 14th. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 131:125 in overtime at home, winning eleven consecutive victories. Durant’s newly joined Phoenix Suns beat the Sacramento Kings 120-109 at home.

Before this campaign, the Bucks had won ten consecutive victories, and their results were close to the number one Celtics in the Eastern Conference. In this game, the Celtics Tatum, Brown and many other players will be absent, while the Bucks will play with the main lineup. In the first quarter of the game, the “all people are soldiers” Celtics took the lead and took an 8-point lead. At the beginning of the second quarter, the Bucks started a frenzy of chasing points with two three-pointers. At the end of the half, the two sides fought to 64:63, and the Bucks led by 1 point.

After changing sides and fighting again, the Bucks’ offense fell into chaos, while the Celtics blossomed more and once took a double-digit lead. In the last quarter, the main force of the Bucks showed their power and once again completed the overtake. At the decisive moment, the Bucks once led by 6 points, but the Celtics saved the day and dragged the game into overtime. In the overtime period, White scored 5 points for the Celtics to take the lead. Holiday led the Bucks to complete the overtake. In the end, the Bucks defeated the Celtics 131:125.

In this game, Holiday made 8 of 12 three-pointers, scored 40 points, contributed 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. Antetokounmpo scored 36 points, completed 13 rebounds, and 9 assists. Only White and Brogdon scored more than 20 points for the Celtics.

In another strong matchup, the Suns defeated the Kings 120:109 and won two consecutive victories. This is the first time Durant has appeared at the home court of his new club after joining the Suns. However, he did not appear on the field during his recovery. He brought momentum to the team by watching the game. The Suns maintained their lead from the second quarter. , 4 players scored in double figures, and finally sealed the victory with an advantage of 11 points.

In the other three games that day, the Toronto Raptors beat the Orlando Magic 123:113, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Golden State Warriors 134:124, and the Portland Trail Blazers lost 101:126 to the Washington Wizards.

