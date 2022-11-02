Original title: NBA roundup: Nets “revenge” Pacers, Bucks narrowly beat Pistons

The American Basketball Association staged a number of contests on the 31st. The Brooklyn Nets “revenge” the Indiana Pacers 116:109, ending a four-game losing streak. The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Detroit Pistons 110-108 with a key three-pointer from Holliday, leading the league with six wins in the new season.

The Nets have been in bad shape recently. They lost to the Pacers at home just two days ago. The team suffered a four-game losing streak, while the Pacers won two in a row.

Simmons missed the game due to injury, but the Nets blossomed more after the opening game. Claxton and Harris and others made frequent shots from inside and outside. Durant continued to score points by virtue of his personal ability, leading his opponent 33:18. 15 minutes to end the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Pacers regained their feeling on the offensive end, scoring 36 points in a single quarter, while the Nets hit rate gradually decreased. The Pacers narrowed the lead to 7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the two sides tied at 31. At the end of the quarter, the Pacers felt warmer on the outside and once chased the score to 100. In the last minute, Irving scored an inside layup. Durant used the dislocation advantage to cause a foul and hit a free throw. The Nets finally held the lead and ended their four-game losing streak.

In the game between the Bucks and the Pistons, the Bucks quickly established their advantage on the outside in the first quarter. Holliday scored 3 three-pointers and scored 13 points in a single quarter, leading the team to a 17:4 offensive climax. At the end of the first quarter, the Bucks led the opponent by 11. point. In the next two quarters, the two sides played inextricably, and the Pistons evened the difference in the final quarter. At the critical moment, Holliday made a three-pointer from the outside. After the Pistons Cunningham missed the tie, they could only resort to foul tactics. A two-point advantage narrowly beat the opponent.

In other games on the day, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Charlotte Hornets 115:108, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 118:111, the Toronto Raptors defeated the Atlanta Hawks 139:109, and the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Utah Jazz 105:121. The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 95-93.