original title:NBA Composite: Warriors beat Pelicans, Grizzlies win seven straight

On the 28th, the 2022-2023 NBA regular season will continue. The defending champion Warriors defeated the Pelicans 120:109. The Grizzlies, who have already qualified for the playoffs, defeated the Magic 113:108 and won seven consecutive victories.

Before this battle, the Warriors were behind the Pelicans in the Western Conference rankings. After halftime between the two teams, the Pelicans led by a big score of 63:46. At the end of the third quarter, Curry and Poole teamed up to lead the Warriors to an 11:2 scoring wave, narrowing the gap to 4 points in one fell swoop. In the opening stage of the last quarter, Poole and Kuminga led the team to an 8:0 offensive climax and successfully reversed the situation. After the Pelicans were overtaken, their morale plummeted, and they could only accept the end of their five-game winning streak.

Curry scored a game-high 39 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and sent 8 assists. Ingram of the Pelicans scored a team-high 26 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

Facing the Magic, the Grizzlies held a 14-point lead in the first three quarters. However, in the last 70 seconds, the Magic’s Franz Wagner scored 9 of the 25 points in the game, almost helping the team reverse and win. Facing the opponent’s “foul tactics” at the last moment, Desmond Bain of the Grizzlies made all 6 free throws at the free throw line before the end of the game, helping the team seal the victory.

In other games on the 28th, the Wizards beat the Celtics 130:111, the Eagles beat the Cavaliers 120:118, the Raptors beat the Heat 106:92, and the Thunder lost to the Hornets 134:137.