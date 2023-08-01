NBA, Rudy Gobert in training with France turns out to be a three-point shooter

Rudy Gobert has long been one of the most players chat of all theNBA and some of his limits are the subject of constant emphasis, especially in relation to the remarkable salary perceived by the center of the The Minnesota Timberwolves. Gobert, however, has clear qualities, particularly in his defensive halfwhich earned him career earnings just under 180 million dollars so far. Among these qualities there is certainly not the three-point shot: Over the course of his ten seasons in the NBA, Gobert sent on the scoresheet 15 total attempts from long range (including 12 in the last three seasons), without never manage to score one. Yet, during a workout with the France in view of the next World Cup, the cameras caught him making a resounding 3/3 from behind the three-point line. An event that define down it is even reductive, and which in fact has been emphatically taken up by the profiles social of the transalpine national team. Now stay there curiosity to find out if it was largely unique random, or if Gobert intends to try again in the game. We will already find out next August 25, on the parquet of the City Arena Jakartawhere France is awaited by the fascinating challenge with the Canada for the debut at World Cup.

