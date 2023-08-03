NBA, San Antonio: Devonte’ Graham suspended for two games

Devonte Grahampoint guard arrived at Saint Anthony last February, it was suspended from the NBA for two matches. The reason for the suspension, which provides for the nonpayment of the relative portion of salary, indicatively calculated in $167,000dates back to a violation in July 2022. At the time Graham was being stopped for speeding e drunk driving in North Carolinahis native state. Declared himself guilty within the trial process that ended last June, Graham will have to submit to a regime of probation for the next twelve months. The player, who at the time was part of the roster of New Orleans Pelicansis under contract for two more seasons with the Spurs, of which the second with a partially guaranteed salary. The disqualification will be served during the first two games of the next regular season.

