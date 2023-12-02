NBA Saturdays, LA Clippers Golden State Warriors: times and where to see

The imminent appointment with the In-Season Tournament next week requires a small “move” to the classic NBA Sundays game, which, in order to avoid creating calendar congestion, is moved to the late evening of Saturday. The appointment on Sky Sport NBA and streaming on NOW starting at 10pm with commentary by Flavio Tranquillo and Davide Pessina but it’s a super interesting one: the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors face each other again after the match two days ago in San Francisco, won by the hosts thanks to 26 points from Steph Curry. It is a safe bet that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and all the other men of coach Tyronn Lue will want to make up for it quickly, taking advantage of Golden State’s away problems (defeat in the last three games away from home) to move up the Western Conference standings, given that they currently occupy 11th place which would also mean elimination from the play-in tournament. A result that cannot materialize after having spent on the market to achieve James Harden, whose inclusion in the Clippers’ gear remains one of the topics of discussion of this start of the season. See you at 10pm on Sky Sport NBA and NOW to see a new chapter of the Californian derby between Clippers and Warriors.

Share this: Facebook

X

