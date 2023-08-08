NBA, Scoot Henderson has no doubts: ‘I will be the rookie of the year’

The sensation of enthusiasts and insiders, confirmed by the recently leaked bookmaker odds, is that the race for the prize of rookie of the year for the season 2023-34 is discounted like few others before. Victor Wembanyamafirst overall pick to last Draftis the obvious favorite, for many even the only candidate. The few who do not predict the French gods Saint Anthony Spurs as the best rookie, they bet on Chet Holmgrenwho after a year’s break due to injury will make his debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In theory, therefore, also in forecasts Scoot Henderson should be satisfied with the third position, a bit like happened to Draft some weeks ago. Chosen by Portland Trail Blazersstill committed to resolving the very delicate issue it concerns Damian Lillard, Henderson has been somewhat overshadowed by the presence of a generational prospectus like The animal. However, he doesn’t seem to like the role of supporting actor very much. “I want WIN the rookie of the year award, and i will win the rookie of the year award”. Interviewed by “The Playmaker”, Henderson proves one safety within one’s means not really usual for a guy’s 19 years. And, in his intentions, the goals don’t end with the victory in the race against The animal, Holmgren and the other newcomers in NBA. “I want to become best point guard ever e one of the best players ever“. Hendersonafter the short adventure in G League closed at 16,5 points and 6,8 media assist, has clear ideas about his future in NBA. Enthusiasts, insiders and bookmakers are warned.

Related