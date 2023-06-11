NBA, ‘Shaq’: the docu-series dedicated to Shaquille O’Neal arrives on Sky on Sunday 11 June

“His” Miami Heat (with which he won the 2006 title) are once again fighting for the ring today and what better time to relive the career of an NBA legend like Shaquille O’NealThat Sunday 11 June arriva exclusively simulcast on Sky Documentaries and Sky Sports NBA con “Shaq”the docu-series in four episodes produced by HBO that traces his entire life and career. You can choose the binge in binge-watching (all 4 episodes are broadcast starting at 19.15 on Sunday 11), look at it in streaming su NOW or comfortably on demandwhen and how you want. Retracing the stages of Shaq’s history, in the series appear – in addition to various members of the O’Neal family – some of the most revered names in the NBA: Penny Hardaway, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw (his teammates at the Orlando Magic), of course Dwyane Wade (with which he won the title in Miami, as well as Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley e Jerry West (co-protagonists of his most successful period, the one at the Lakers at the beginning of the millennium, with three rings). With a series of revealing interviews starring Shaquille O’Neal, this docu-series tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose inimitable personality transcended the sport and made it a true cultural icon.
What can be seen in “Shaq”
We start from the origins of the legendwith the strict upbringing in a military family (by his stepfather, Sergeant Philip Harrison), passing through creating a new dynasty with the Los Angeles Lakers of the historic threepeat, where Shaq reaches the peak of his career (alongside Kobe Bryant, trained by the “Zen Master”, Phil Jackson). Finally, the departure from the Lakers and the last title conquered in Miami (alongside Wade in the field, under the guidance of Pat Riley), then arriving at thriving television and commercial careers who still see him as a protagonist today. An honest and real look at the career and life off the field of a man who knew how to change the rules of the game.
When and how you can see “Shaq”
The appointment is for Sunday 11 June, from 7.15pm on Sky Documentaries and simulcast on Sky Sport NBAwith the following schedule:
Episodio 1: h.19.15
Episodio 2: h.20.15
Episodio 3: h.21.15
Episodio 4: h.21.15
but the docu-series is also visible in streaming su NOW and comfortably on demand. “Shaq” is waiting for you.