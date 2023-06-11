NBA, ‘Shaq’: the docu-series dedicated to Shaquille O’Neal arrives on Sky on Sunday 11 June

“His” Miami Heat (with which he won the 2006 title) are once again fighting for the ring today and what better time to relive the career of an NBA legend like Shaquille O’NealThat Sunday 11 June arriva exclusively simulcast on Sky Documentaries and Sky Sports NBA con “Shaq”the docu-series in four episodes produced by HBO that traces his entire life and career. You can choose the binge in binge-watching (all 4 episodes are broadcast starting at 19.15 on Sunday 11), look at it in streaming su NOW or comfortably on demandwhen and how you want. Retracing the stages of Shaq’s history, in the series appear – in addition to various members of the O’Neal family – some of the most revered names in the NBA: Penny Hardaway, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw (his teammates at the Orlando Magic), of course Dwyane Wade (with which he won the title in Miami, as well as Derek Fisher, Rick Fox, Phil Jackson, Pat Riley e Jerry West (co-protagonists of his most successful period, the one at the Lakers at the beginning of the millennium, with three rings). With a series of revealing interviews starring Shaquille O’Neal, this docu-series tells the story of a basketball legend unlike any other, whose inimitable personality transcended the sport and made it a true cultural icon.