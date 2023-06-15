NBA, Shaquille O’Neal heart of gold: buy a washing machine and a dryer for a family. Video

CRAZY EXPENSES

Shaq and more: how to spend your first salary

Diamond teeth, cars of all kinds, watches, bags and long nights spent at the night club: there is everything on the shopping list of NBA players when it comes to the first money collected from their million-dollar contracts, even wild animals. Let’s find out together some of the most bizarre choices made by those who use (or have done so in the past) overseas parquet floors

LEBRON JAMES – $2,000 AT THE PLAYGROUND WITH FRIENDS | Fall 2003: LeBron James has just started his professional playing career and signed his first deal with Nike. Money to keep close to try to change his life: LeBron in fact decided to deposit everything in the bank, keeping only $ 2,000 in cash for himself with which to treat himself to an afternoon at the playground with friends

SHAQUILLE O’NEAL – TRE MERCEDES | One of the most overflowing champions in NBA history has always liked to do things big: that’s why Shaq wasn’t satisfied with a simple car, but decided to buy three of them, spending almost a million dollars in 1992. Yes, for once he too chose not to spare any expense and treat himself to the cars of his dreams