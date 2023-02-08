social

“Legendary”: NBA reactions to LeBron’s record

After 39 years of undisputed dominance by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James surpassed 38,387 points scored to become the leading scorer in NBA history. An epic achievement, the umpteenth culmination of an infinite career: a historic passage, to which comrades, friends and colleagues wanted to pay homage. From Steph Curry to Kevin Durant, a tribute to one of the greatest sportsmen of all times

STEPHEN CURRY – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS | One of the first to write on social media, friend-enemy of LeBron James and his biggest rival at the NBA Finals – loyal and aware opponent of having battled with a legend of the game

CHRIS PAUL – PHOENIX SUNS | One of LeBron’s best friends, a leader who knows the NBA well and who knows the technical strength of the Lakers’ No. 6: the key lies in that “and counting” – James has no intention of stopping