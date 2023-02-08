Home Sports NBA, Silver and the official release of the league on the record of LeBron James
NBA, Silver and the official release of the league on the record of LeBron James

NBA, Silver and the official release of the league on the record of LeBron James

“Legendary”: NBA reactions to LeBron’s record

After 39 years of undisputed dominance by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James surpassed 38,387 points scored to become the leading scorer in NBA history. An epic achievement, the umpteenth culmination of an infinite career: a historic passage, to which comrades, friends and colleagues wanted to pay homage. From Steph Curry to Kevin Durant, a tribute to one of the greatest sportsmen of all times

STEPHEN CURRY – GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS | One of the first to write on social media, friend-enemy of LeBron James and his biggest rival at the NBA Finals – loyal and aware opponent of having battled with a legend of the game

CHRIS PAUL – PHOENIX SUNS | One of LeBron’s best friends, a leader who knows the NBA well and who knows the technical strength of the Lakers’ No. 6: the key lies in that “and counting” – James has no intention of stopping

KEVIN LOVE – CLEVELAND CAVALIERS | One of those who won an NBA title with LeBron James, the most important of his career in Cleveland: “I am grateful to have been part of this journey. History has been accomplished”

