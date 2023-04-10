highlights nba

LeBron trascina i Lakers, Warriors e Clippers ok

The NBA regular season ends with a special evening in which all 30 franchises are staged: the Lakers beat Utah and take 7th place in the West, finishing behind the Clippers fifth and winning against Phoenix and the Warriors who overwhelm Portland thanks to a record first quarter. Minnesota in a complicated evening manages to beat New Orleans and take eighth place in the Western Conference. Below are the results and highlights of the 15 races of the night

TORONTO RAPTORS-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 121-105 | Milwaukee rests Giannis Antetokounmpo and deploys reserves in the last game of a regular season that finished with the best record in the entire NBA. Loss to Toronto in a match that closed very quickly (the teams were clearly in a hurry to close the season) it weighs the right, almost nothing, waiting to see the Raptors on the field again at the play-in and the Bucks directly at the playoffs. Top Scorers for Canadians Gary Trent Jr. with 23 points and Malachi Flynn with 20 points

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS-CHARLOTTE HORNETS 95-106 | The Ohio team keeps Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the field for a few minutes and then drops a match in which Charlotte spreads in the fourth period to close a very disappointing regular season for the Hornets with a success: 22 points and 10 rebounds for Mark Williams with 9/10 shooting, the same achieved by Bryce McGowens who makes the most of one of the few seasonal opportunities as a starter. On the other side no one does better than Sam Merrill who comes off the bench with 17 points See also Basketball, it's official: Alessandro Gentile is a new player of the Apu Old Wild West