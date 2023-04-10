highlights nba
LeBron trascina i Lakers, Warriors e Clippers ok
The NBA regular season ends with a special evening in which all 30 franchises are staged: the Lakers beat Utah and take 7th place in the West, finishing behind the Clippers fifth and winning against Phoenix and the Warriors who overwhelm Portland thanks to a record first quarter. Minnesota in a complicated evening manages to beat New Orleans and take eighth place in the Western Conference. Below are the results and highlights of the 15 races of the night
TORONTO RAPTORS-MILWAUKEE BUCKS 121-105 | Milwaukee rests Giannis Antetokounmpo and deploys reserves in the last game of a regular season that finished with the best record in the entire NBA. Loss to Toronto in a match that closed very quickly (the teams were clearly in a hurry to close the season) it weighs the right, almost nothing, waiting to see the Raptors on the field again at the play-in and the Bucks directly at the playoffs. Top Scorers for Canadians Gary Trent Jr. with 23 points and Malachi Flynn with 20 points
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS-CHARLOTTE HORNETS 95-106 | The Ohio team keeps Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen on the field for a few minutes and then drops a match in which Charlotte spreads in the fourth period to close a very disappointing regular season for the Hornets with a success: 22 points and 10 rebounds for Mark Williams with 9/10 shooting, the same achieved by Bryce McGowens who makes the most of one of the few seasonal opportunities as a starter. On the other side no one does better than Sam Merrill who comes off the bench with 17 points
CHICAGO BULLS-DETROIT PISTONS 103-81 | The Pistons’ season could only end with a defeat, losing also in Chicago in a match that made little sense for both teams: Detroit thus collects the ko n ° 65 of the regular season, with Killian Hayes finishing with 26 points on the scoresheet. There are 17 instead those signed by Zach LaVine and 16 by DeMar DeRozan, who remain on the field for a couple of quarters and then they leave room for the reserves, with their heads already on the play-in challenge from inside or outside against Toronto