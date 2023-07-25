Home » NBA: Son of basketball star LeBron James apparently suffers cardiac arrest
Sports

by admin
The eldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, Bronny James, has suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice, according to media reports. The 18-year-old is in stable condition, a family spokesman told several media outlets on Tuesday, including The Athletic and USAToday.

James collapsed during training on Monday. “Medical staff were able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” the spokesman said in the statement. He is no longer in the intensive care unit.

Bronny (right) with his famous father LeBron James

What: AP

LeBron James Jr., better known by his nickname Bronny, is scheduled to play basketball for the University of Southern California (USC) in the fall, as he announced on Instagram in May. He is one of the most watched teenage athletes in the world.

