The NBA regular season ends on April 9 and in the standings it is a very heated battle for play-offs and play-ins.

The situation in the West is sensational, where at the moment the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies are certain of the post-season while only the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are out of contention.

Right now the Kings, Suns, Clippers and Warriors would be in the playoffs, while the “crowd” behind the 37-37 record of the Wolves, seventh, is incredible. In fact, we have the Mavs, Lakers, Pelicans and OKC all with the same record after 73 games, while Utah has only one victory less.

So five teams for three spots, not forgetting how Wolves and Golden State themselves can still get sucked into the fight.

In the East Bucks, Celtics and 76ers are already in the post-season, and Cleveland is now one step away. Out of the game Hornets and Pistons, who have the worst NBA record today.

Here the situation seems slightly less chaotic. Indiana is one win shy of the 10th-place Bulls, Washington two and Orlando three. Everyone can still try.

