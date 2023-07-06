Title: NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Unveils Eco-Friendly Basketball Court During China Visit

Subtitle: Milwaukee Bucks’ “Greek Freak” donates environmentally friendly court to Linfeng’e Primary School in Guangzhou

Date: July 5, 20XX

Byline: [Author Name]

On July 5th, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, known as “The Greek Freak,” kicked off his annual offseason trip to China. The first stop on his itinerary was the Linfeng’e Primary School in Guangzhou’s Liwan District, where he unveiled a state-of-the-art environmentally friendly basketball court that he personally donated.

Linfeng’e Primary School has always been a hub for basketball enthusiasts, boasting a display case filled with trophies won by the school’s teams in recent years. The school also incorporates basketball techniques into physical education classes to help students develop their skills. Additionally, each classroom proudly displays basketballs belonging to the students.

Upon arrival, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasted no time in joining local students in playful activities. Known by Chinese fans as “Letter Bro,” given the difficulty of pronouncing his surname, the NBA star proudly introduced his Chinese nickname in Cantonese, exclaiming “ngo hai ji moh gu” (I am “Letter Bro”). He also enthusiastically entered classrooms, engaging in collaborative hand-drawn basketball artwork with the students.

During his visit, Giannis Antetokounmpo unveiled the country’s first “Nike China High School Basketball League” themed eco-friendly basketball court. Expressing his envy for the children, he remarked, “When I was young, I dreamed of playing on a court like this. You are fortunate to have it. I hope you cherish this facility and unleash your love for basketball.”

The donated court is part of Nike’s “new refurbished sneaker” program, utilizing plastic granules processed from the children’s old shoes in an environmentally friendly manner. Impressed by this initiative, Giannis Antetokounmpo pledged to donate his old shoes during his next visit to China, contributing 20 pairs from himself and his teammates to support the construction of similar courts.

In addition to interacting with the students, Giannis Antetokounmpo led a basketball exercise routine with his three brothers and the local students. He was visibly impressed by the children’s ability to perform side leg stretches while simultaneously dribbling the ball, acknowledging that even he would find it challenging to match their skills.

Reflecting on his own basketball journey, Giannis Antetokounmpo emphasized the importance of a relaxed environment in nurturing children’s hobbies. He expressed his expectations for the students at Linfeng’e Primary School, stating, “I hope you can work hard and sweat it out on this court for the future of Chinese basketball.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s visit to Linfeng’e Primary School in Guangzhou left a lasting impression on the students and faculty. Through his generous donation and inspiring presence, the NBA star has undoubtedly motivated young basketball enthusiasts to pursue their dreams and make a positive impact on the sport.

[Video] NBA superstar “Antetokounmpo” walks into Guangzhou campus: [Include link to video footage if available]

Written by [Author Name]

Translated by Liu Jiahui

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

