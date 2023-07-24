NBA star Jokic is absent from Serbia at the World Cup

The basketball World Cup in Asia in late summer will take place without Serbia’s star player and NBA champion Nikola Jokic. The outstanding center of the Denver Nuggets is not on the Serbian roster presented on Monday. The 28-year-old has had the most successful season of his career and not only won the championship trophy in the NBA, but was also named the most valuable player in the final series.

The Greek star player Giannis Antetokounmpo is also in doubt about participating in the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. Slovenia’s top player Luka Doncic is planning an assignment. Although Favorit USA travels to the World Cup with a squad peppered with NBA professionals, they also have to do without numerous stars. Spain is the defending champion.

