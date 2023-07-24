Home » NBA star Jokic is absent from Serbia at the World Cup
Sports

NBA star Jokic is absent from Serbia at the World Cup

by admin
NBA star Jokic is absent from Serbia at the World Cup

The basketball World Cup in Asia in late summer will take place without Serbia’s star player and NBA champion Nikola Jokic. The outstanding center of the Denver Nuggets is not on the Serbian roster presented on Monday. The 28-year-old has had the most successful season of his career and not only won the championship trophy in the NBA, but was also named the most valuable player in the final series.

The Greek star player Giannis Antetokounmpo is also in doubt about participating in the World Cup in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. Slovenia’s top player Luka Doncic is planning an assignment. Although Favorit USA travels to the World Cup with a squad peppered with NBA professionals, they also have to do without numerous stars. Spain is the defending champion.

See also  Ski, Cervinia opens the 2021-22 season. Skipass purchased online and Green pass: the rules

You may also like

Trevor Francis: Ex-England player and Britain’s first £1m...

Arenas: “Bol Bol? Like a beautiful girl with...

ROUND COMPOSITION: Premianti from the newcomer, the discovery...

Rayados of Monterrey Announces Signing of Spanish Midfielder...

Five ÖFV active make it to the final...

finally you can send messages from your wrist!...

World medals in swimming: gold and silver

public support for hosting the Olympics is eroding

World Championships in Fukuoka, Ceccon gold in the...

MMA | Muradov admitted it was the biggest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy