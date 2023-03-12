Home Sports NBA, Steph Curry decisive: triple and block in 10 seconds. VIDEO
NBA, Steph Curry decisive: triple and block in 10 seconds. VIDEO

NBA, Steph Curry decisive: triple and block in 10 seconds. VIDEO

Crazy performance by Steph Curry who closes the match against Milwaukee in the best possible way, decisive on both sides of the field and author of 22 of his 36 points overall between the fourth period and overtime – with six triples on target, one of which is worth the draw to a few seconds from the end of regulation. Then, after the basket from afar, the block on Jrue Holiday also arrives which allows the Warriors to then take a fundamental success and which also leads to the comment via social media by LeBron James

