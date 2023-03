To persevere is said to be evil. But Steph Curry doesn’t think so, who certainly didn’t make the Thunder fans happy when – back on the Oklahoma City floor for tonight’s match – in training he chose to recreate the triple that made him famous target a few steps after the half on February 27, 2016, decisive for the victory in overtime 121-118 of his Warriors. And Golden State’s Twitter account “whipped” it with Mike Breen’s original comment