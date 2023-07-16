A multi-sport phenomenon. It is now difficult to find the adjectives to describe the qualities of Steph Curry, amazing not only in his ‘natural world‘ – basketball. In fact, the 35-year-old of the Warriors, while waiting for the new NBA season to officially kick off, made himself the protagonist of a sensational blow all’American Century Championship di Golfanother great passion of his: on the first shot he put the ball in the hole from 152 yards (the equivalent of almost 139 meters), making an incredible hole-in-one. Even Curry himself, used to astounding arenas all over the United States, was surprised by his play and ran onto the green expressing all his happiness.
NBA, Steph Curry unbelievable even in golf: hole in one from almost 139 meters
