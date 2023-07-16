Home » NBA, Steph Curry unbelievable even in golf: hole in one from almost 139 meters
A multi-sport phenomenon. It is now difficult to find the adjectives to describe the qualities of Steph Curry, amazing not only in his ‘natural world‘ – basketball. In fact, the 35-year-old of the Warriors, while waiting for the new NBA season to officially kick off, made himself the protagonist of a sensational blow all’American Century Championship di Golfanother great passion of his: on the first shot he put the ball in the hole from 152 yards (the equivalent of almost 139 meters), making an incredible hole-in-one. Even Curry himself, used to astounding arenas all over the United States, was surprised by his play and ran onto the green expressing all his happiness.

