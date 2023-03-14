Home Sports NBA, Steph Curry wants to return to Oakland for one last show at the Oracle Arena
Sports

NBA, Steph Curry wants to return to Oakland for one last show at the Oracle Arena

by admin
NBA, Steph Curry wants to return to Oakland for one last show at the Oracle Arena

NBA

Giannis 46, Kings ko; Warriors con super Thompson

The 2nd defeat in the last 10 games of the Kings comes at the hands of an irrepressible Antetokounmpo with 46 points and 12 rebounds while Klay Thompson is the great protagonist of Golden State’s victory with 33 of his 38 points in the first half. Bad knockout for Boston, defeat in Houston, while Simone Fontecchio scores 23 points (his career high) but Utah loses in Miami. Without Doncic and Irving Dallas collapses at home against Memphis, Detroit and Minnesota also win

DALLAS MAVERICKS-MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 88-104 | Everyone out the three All-Stars, Doncic and Irving on one side, Morant on the otherbut the Grizzlies prove to be more of a team and for the second time after a few hours they surpass the Mavs led by 23 of Bane and come on 19 apiece by Brooks and freshman Roddyonce again positive with 8/11 shooting after the 24 scored in the first match. Mavs rookie Hardy also did well, scoring 28 pointsma Dallas drops below 50% record

MIAMI HEAT-UTAH JAZZ 119-115 | Flying victory for the Heat after the teams tied in the fourth quarter. Decisive i 24 points with 8 rebounds and 4 assists by Jimmy Butler, who shoots 15 free throws, scoring 13. Miami sends seven men in double figurescon Herro and Vincent (4/6 from three) a quota 18. Adebayo puts in 16 with 9 rebounds. Useless for Utah la great evening by Simone Fontecchio and rebound dominance (48-37)

The Jazz are defeated despite another great performance by Lauri Markkanentop scorer of the match with 38 points. The Finn pulls 14/26 from the field, with 6/12 from the arc, and also scores eight rebounds and three steals. Utah’s only other starter in double digits is Brokenauthor of 14 points

See also  LaVine's 33 points, Barrett's 44+7, DeRozan's mid-range lore, the Bulls beat the Knicks – yqqlm

You may also like

IOC urges NOCs to intervene with sport ministers...

Manager copying Mussolini, Anastasio resigns – Politics

Last World Cup in Oslo: record world champion...

“Don’t play these games”: Eintracht Frankfurt waives Naples...

Football: Lega A launches Super Cup Final Four...

Ice hockey coach Jan Cadieux in the footsteps...

Indian Wells: Jack Draper beats Andy Murray in...

Li Meng announced to join the Washington Mystics_Zhejiang...

Ex-Hertha coach Bernd Stange: When Mario Basler came...

«Finally I found a little more space»- breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy