NBA

Giannis 46, Kings ko; Warriors con super Thompson

The 2nd defeat in the last 10 games of the Kings comes at the hands of an irrepressible Antetokounmpo with 46 points and 12 rebounds while Klay Thompson is the great protagonist of Golden State’s victory with 33 of his 38 points in the first half. Bad knockout for Boston, defeat in Houston, while Simone Fontecchio scores 23 points (his career high) but Utah loses in Miami. Without Doncic and Irving Dallas collapses at home against Memphis, Detroit and Minnesota also win

DALLAS MAVERICKS-MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES 88-104 | Everyone out the three All-Stars, Doncic and Irving on one side, Morant on the otherbut the Grizzlies prove to be more of a team and for the second time after a few hours they surpass the Mavs led by 23 of Bane and come on 19 apiece by Brooks and freshman Roddyonce again positive with 8/11 shooting after the 24 scored in the first match. Mavs rookie Hardy also did well, scoring 28 pointsma Dallas drops below 50% record

MIAMI HEAT-UTAH JAZZ 119-115 | Flying victory for the Heat after the teams tied in the fourth quarter. Decisive i 24 points with 8 rebounds and 4 assists by Jimmy Butler, who shoots 15 free throws, scoring 13. Miami sends seven men in double figurescon Herro and Vincent (4/6 from three) a quota 18. Adebayo puts in 16 with 9 rebounds. Useless for Utah la great evening by Simone Fontecchio and rebound dominance (48-37)