NBA super prospect Scoot Henderson ends the season early, now leading the Draft

NBA super prospect Scoot Henderson ends the season early, now leading the Draft

Scoot Henderson, an explosive and talented 19-year-old point guard, has decided to end his season with G League Ignite after 25 games.

With the team nearly out of the playoff race, Henderson will shift his focus toward the 2023 NBA Draft, where he is currently the second-highest rated player after Victor Wembanyama.

The G league prospect averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 30 minutes, shooting 44% from the field, 32% from three and 75% on free throws.

Here are some of his most spectacular actions:

