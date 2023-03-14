Scoot Henderson, an explosive and talented 19-year-old point guard, has decided to end his season with G League Ignite after 25 games.
With the team nearly out of the playoff race, Henderson will shift his focus toward the 2023 NBA Draft, where he is currently the second-highest rated player after Victor Wembanyama.
The G league prospect averaged 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 30 minutes, shooting 44% from the field, 32% from three and 75% on free throws.
Here are some of his most spectacular actions:
Scoot Henderson, projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has been shut down by the G League for the remainder of Ignite’s season, a league official told ESPN. Ignite is unlikely to make the playoffs and the G League feels Henderson has shown enough this season.
— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 14, 2023