The NBA has announced the one-game suspension of Thanasis Antetokoumpo due to this dispute with Blake Griffin, after the game abundantly concluded.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo with the head-butt on Blake Griffin in a 40 point game

Giannis’ brother will miss the match between the Bucks and 76ers, scheduled for tomorrow at the Fiserv Forum.