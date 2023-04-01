8
The NBA has announced the one-game suspension of Thanasis Antetokoumpo due to this dispute with Blake Griffin, after the game abundantly concluded.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo with the head-butt on Blake Griffin in a 40 point game 👀pic.twitter.com/9Mm3vxcIyi
— Happy Hour Hoops (@happyhourhoops1) March 31, 2023
Giannis’ brother will miss the match between the Bucks and 76ers, scheduled for tomorrow at the Fiserv Forum.
The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/RH2mH1b3nc
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 1, 2023
